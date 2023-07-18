Good Times Over? Threads Craze Already Seems To Be Dying Down And We Might Know Why

Instagram launched Threads with a lot of excitement and even got over a 100 million sign ups in less than a week. But fast-forward to the present day, and the hype for the platform seems to be dying already for the so-called Twitter rival. Threads is the new app in town that wants to take advantage of Twitter’s growing inefficiencies but Instagram clearly has a lot of work to do before Threads becomes an obvious alternative to the micro-blogging platform.

Various data reports claim Threads had around 49 million daily active users when it launched around July 7, which has now dropped by half to 23 million DAU during the end of the second week of July. Data analyst firms like SensorTower have also seen a massive drop in the numbers of users not logging into Threads after a week’s usage.

New apps always generate a lot of interest, which Threads did, and Instagram had a big role in pushing the app, which uses your existing account credentials to work, which meant you did not need a new account to sign up to use Threads. Mastodon is another social media platform that wanted to build its case after controversy surrounded Twitter recently.

However, the similarity between Threads and Twitter ends after you create a post, repost (retweet) it and like the content. Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri said that Threads will not promote newsy content, which means you are mostly stuck to a platform that has people from your circuit, and everyone else will be followed from scratch. You don’t want thread posts to be read by your family members.

Twitter has built its ecosystem around live breaking news, for instance, when your city is stuck with an earthquake, Twitter is the go-to place for millions, not Instagram.