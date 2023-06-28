Google Abandons Its AR Glasses Project, Shifts Focus To Software: Report

Google was reportedly working on its own augmented reality solution in the form of an AR headset, code-named ‘Project Iris.’ However, the search giant appears to have abandoned its glasses-like AR project, according to Insider.

This follows the entry of competitors such as Meta’s new Quest headset lineup and Apple’s recently announced Vision Pro mixed reality headset into the market.

As per Insider, Google has “killed" its AR glasses project, “known internally by the codename Iris." This development comes post multiple layoffs, and Clay Bavor, Google’s chief of augmented and virtual reality, reportedly leaving the company “according to three people familiar with the matter."

Now, the company is going to focus on software, and not hardware. Per Insider, Google is creating “software platforms for AR that it hopes to license to other manufacturers" who make headsets. Called the ‘micro XR’ platform for glasses, the software is being internally tested as ‘Betty,’ and is being touted as “Android for AR."

You can think of the micro XR platform as a headset software that can be licensed by manufacturers for their headsets, similar to how Android is used by various OEMs for their smartphones.