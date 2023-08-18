Google Assistant Will Stop Working On These Wear OS Smartwatches

Google continues with its mission to succeed in the smartwatch segment, which means you get new devices and the new Wear OS platform powering these watches.

But that also means the company has to stop focusing on the older products and software, which is exactly what could happen in the coming months for those using Wear OS 2.0 version smartwatch. And the first indication of such a development is the likely decision to stop supporting Google Assistant on these products.

According to the details unearthed in the code of the latest Wear OS app update, Google could soon end support for its voice assistant on smartwatches that are still running on the Wear OS 2.0 platform. The code mentions that Google Assistant on the Wear OS 2.0 watch is ending soon, and asks you to upgrade to a Wear OS 3 or later watch to use the voice feature.