Google Bard AI Is Still Experimental; No Plans To Monetise For Now: Amar Subramanya

If you happen to ask Google about Bard and its generative AI aspirations, Google has one clear answer: Bard is an AI experiment by Google.

Reported By: Debashis Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 15:19 IST

Delhi, India

In a major update, Google has announced that Bard now recognises new languages and is available over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages. (Image: Google)
At a time when ChatGPT has already rolled out its ChatGPT Plus subscription for generative AI responses, Google has no plans to monetise its Bard AI right now. In a media interaction, Amar Subramanya, VP of Engineering, Bard confirmed, “Google has no plans to monetise Bard right now. Bard is still experimental and we are improving it each day." When it comes to Bard, Google is collaborating across its teams to improve Google’s own services.

In a major update, Google has announced that Bard now recognises new languages and is available over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

This is the biggest announcement related to Bard, since its launch in March 2023. Bard is available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. Bard will be now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages and Google has also expanded Bard’s access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe.

    • Users can also now change the tone and style of Bard’s responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon.

    Google is now adding new ways to pin and rename conversations with Bard in over 40 languages. Now when users start a conversation, they’ll see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar. Google has also made it easier for users to share part or all of their Bard chat with their network. With shareable links, users can share their ideas and creations with others in over 40 languages.

    About the Author

    Debashis SarkarDebashis Sarkar, Editor at News18 Tech, reports on internet lifestyle, technolog...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 15:19 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 15:19 IST
