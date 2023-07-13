Google Bard AI Is Still Experimental; No Plans To Monetise For Now: Amar Subramanya

At a time when ChatGPT has already rolled out its ChatGPT Plus subscription for generative AI responses, Google has no plans to monetise its Bard AI right now. In a media interaction, Amar Subramanya, VP of Engineering, Bard confirmed, “Google has no plans to monetise Bard right now. Bard is still experimental and we are improving it each day." When it comes to Bard, Google is collaborating across its teams to improve Google’s own services.

In a major update, Google has announced that Bard now recognises new languages and is available over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

If you happen to ask Google about Bard and its generative AI aspirations, Google has one clear answer: Bard is an AI experiment by Google.

This is the biggest announcement related to Bard, since its launch in March 2023. Bard is available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. Bard will be now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages and Google has also expanded Bard’s access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe.