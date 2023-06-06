Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Google Brings Passkey Support To Cloud And Workspace Users: What It Means

Google continues to expand the support for passkeys for its other products.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 17:46 IST

Delhi, India

Google continues to bring passkey to more apps

Google has announced that it is rolling out passkeys support to Google Workspace and Google Cloud accounts.

“Starting today, in an open Beta, more than 9 million organisations can allow their users to sign in to Google Workspace and Google Cloud accounts using passkeys instead of passwords," the tech giant said in a blogpost issued on Tuesday.

Passkeys are a new password-free sign-in method that enables users to sign in with a fingerprint, face recognition, or other screen-lock mechanism on phones, laptops, or desktops, providing a convenient and secure authentication experience across websites and apps.

Last month, the company made passkeys available as an additional sign-in option for personal Google Accounts.

Users can still use passwords to sign in to their work and personal Google Accounts, but passkeys offer a simpler and more secure alternative and can reduce the impact of phishing and other social engineering attacks.

    • “Passkeys have also been designed with user privacy in mind," the company said.

    “The user’s biometric data is never sent to Google’s servers or other websites and apps," it added.

