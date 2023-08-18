Google Brings Transparency Center For Users: How It Works

Google, the US-based tech giant, has introduced a new Transparency Center for users. According to the company, Transparency Center is a central hub for quickly and easily learning more about Google’s product policies.

“The Transparency Center collects existing resources and policies, and was designed with you in mind, providing easy access to information on our policies, how we create and enforce them, and much more," David Graff, vice president, trust and safety, Google wrote in a blogpost.

The company also noted that as the online threat landscape shifts, its policies change to stop misuse on its platforms. Additionally, since the products have diverse uses, the company customises policies for each one, aiming to create a safe and positive experience for everyone.

According to Google, with the Transparency Center, you can learn about the policy development process, how Google enforces policies, and view each policy by product and service.

“Some of our most important guiding principles are also available to view, including Google’s AI principles — first launched in 2018. By giving you access to our policies and principles, we aim to make it easy to understand the terms, rules, and guidelines for users, developers and creators alike," Graff said.

Google first launched transparency reports over a decade ago, showing how government policy impacts access to information and informs discussions about the free flow of information.