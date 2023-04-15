Google Chrome Gets A Speed Boost On Mac And Android In New Update: All Details

Google’s latest updates for the Chrome web browser are going to bring a boost in terms of speed across Mac and Android devices—thanks to a range of under-the-hood performance improvements, the company has announced.

Google claims that you browsing will be more enjoyable “with the latest release of Chrome, we went deep under the hood of Chrome’s engine to look for every opportunity to increase the speed and efficiency, from improved caching to better memory management."

Moreover, as per Google, after three months of making a range of changes and tweaks, Google Chrome achieved a 10% improvement on Apple’s Speedometer 2.1 browser benchmark, and it also brings forth other advantages, including enhancements like better caching and memory management.

Further, according to Google, while Chrome on Android has always been optimised for a small footprint — the Android ecosystem is diverse, and it includes devices with different levels of capabilities. Ergo, in order to “maximise the performance of Chrome on high-end devices, we are now targeting them with a version of Chrome that uses compiler flags tuned for speed rather than binary size." For supported devices, the updated Chrome browser runs the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark over 30% faster.

Recently, Google also revealed five steps users can take to organise their Chrome browsers, including updating old passwords, managing tabs, muting site notifications and managing bookmarks.

