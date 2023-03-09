Google Claims Android Smartphones Will Be Safer in 2023: Here’s How

Google continues to make Android safer but the regular malware-related events suggest there is still a lot of work to be done. And in 2023, the company says it has made its mission to make both Android and Google Play Store secure for users. The app ecosystem is highly appealing for developers as well as attackers.

So it is imperative that Google tightens the processes for the Play Store and one way to do that is to get the developers more involved on the security front. Android is the platform on which you have the Play Store and the mobile operating system is part of Google’s focus this year to make it a more ‘private mobile ecosystem.’

Google says the Play Store data safety segment will be improved and become more transparent so that you know how the developers collect, share and even protect your data. The increased focus on user security also comes on the back of developer’s demands to bring web3.0 tools, digital assets like NFTs into apps and games on Android.

Google also wants to extend better support for its developers, who seek advice on using Software Developer Kits (SDKs) that are better and reliable. Developers will now have a better channel to connect with the SDK providers and share any issues with their tools via the Play Console and Android Studio, Google states.

Android has a long way to go before it becomes a serious player on the security front like iOS. Google claims its Play Store protection measures have improved, and alerted them about malware but the company knows that attackers continue to evolve and it is hard to detect zero-day vulnerabilities, for which it uses Project Zero and other bug hunters.

We continue to believe that Android can become more secure, but its fragmentation leaves us worried, and Google will eventually have to find a common way to make its way across all the versions.

