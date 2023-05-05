WATCH: Google Teaser of Much-Awaited Pixel Fold, Its First Foldable Phone

Google has confirmed the long-standing reports that it will launch its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, during the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

Although no official specifications have been released, a teaser video shows a phone with a full-sized outer display that unfolds similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices.

The back of the phone features a camera bar that resembles that of other Pixel devices, but is less prominent.

Advertisement

Citing a CNBC report, US tech publication The Verge said that the Pixel Fold will unfold from a 5.8-inch phone to a 7.6-inch tablet, powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor, weighing 10 ounces, and featuring “the most durable hinge on a foldable."

However, it’s expected to cost over USD 1,700, similar to Samsung’s Z Fold 4, which launched at USD 1,799.

According to Engadget, the Pixel Fold is expected to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours under normal usage and up to 72 hours when using the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The much-anticipated phone was expected to launch in 2022, but it did not make the cut for I/O that year.

Nevertheless, reports surrounding the phone’s launch have persisted, and Google has been busy teaching Android developers how to design apps for foldable devices and larger screens.

These efforts may pay off with the launch of the Pixel Fold and the new Pixel Tablet next week.

The Google Store has a page where interested parties can sign up for more information after the official launch on May 10th.

Read all the Latest Tech News here