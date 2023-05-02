Google Confirms Pixel 7a Launch Date In India For May 11: All Details

It is confirmed, Google Pixel 7a is launching in India very soon, and the next affordable Pixel phone will be unveiled for the Indian consumers as early as next week. Google has shared this teaser on social media on Tuesday, which confirms the launch of the Pixel 7a phone.

Google I/O 2023 starts on May 10 and the launch teaser hints at a May 11 launch for the Pixel 7a in India this year, where we could also get to know the price of the new Pixel 7 series device from Google in India. The official teaser comes a few days after multiple leaks confirmed the specs and the design of the Pixel 7a phone.

SnoopyTech—a popular leaker, shared the images, which showcase the phone’s design similarities with the vanilla Pixel 7, released in October 2022, featuring the Tensor G2 chipset.

The images also reveal that the Pixel 7a will feature a dual-camera setup, consisting of a new 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The retail box packaging hints that—like its predecessors—the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a will not include a charging adapter in the box, which has now become the norm.

Google has used the I/O platform to showcase the new Pixel a series phones. In fact, the first-ever Pixel 3a and 3a XL made their debut at the Google I/O 2019 keynote. Now, four years later, we’re likely to see the Pixel 7a model make its official bow in front of the world.

In addition to the Pixel 7a, rumours suggest Google could bring the Pixel Fold and the Pixel tablet to the I/O 2023 keynote as well. The I/O 2023 keynote is slated from May 10 and going by the teaser, it is possible Google will announce the Pixel 7a India price on May 11 which will be available via Flipkart, its online partner in the country. As for the prices, Pixel 7a could be priced around Rs 45,000 this year.

