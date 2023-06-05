Google Could Finally Give Us A Powerful Pixel 8 Phone This Year: Know More

While the Apple WWDC 2023 keynote is just a few hours away, Android fan boys also have something to be excited about. New reports have started building up the hype for the Pixel 8 series coming out later this year and now we have more details which suggest the upcoming Pixel phone could offer flagship-like performance.

Google has started using its custom Tensor G series since the Pixel 6 series and this year’s Pixel 8 lineup will be powered by the third-gen Tensor or Tensor G3 chipset. The Tensor chip is based on Samsung’s Exynos SoC which has received mixed feedback from the market. Google’s Pixel phones with the Tensor chip have delivered average battery life and many have complained about heating issues. But all those concerns could soon end with the reports that the Tensor G3 chip will have more cores which helps with better management of the device performance and prevent heating.

The leaked specs of the Tensor G3 hint that it will be made on Samsung’s 4nm process and will have a nine-core CPU and ten-core GPU. The benchmark results of the Tensor G3 have more or less confirmed the use of this nine-core SoC this year which should help Google narrow the gap between its custom chip and the MediaTek and Qualcomm of the flagship world.