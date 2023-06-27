Google Could Finally Have A ChatGPT Rival: Here's How

Google is setting its eyes on competing with ChatGPT in the market but through one of its subsidiaries. The company’s AI research lab DeepMind has made a bold claim that its next AI chatbot will match or even better the capabilities we have seen from the OpenAI chatbot so far.

As given in a report this week, the research lab says it is going to rely on the techniques from its AI system AlphaGo which already has managed to defeat humans at a board game, a first for any AI system. DeepMind is going to call its ChatGPT AI chatbot rival Gemini. “DeepMind CEO has been quoted saying that, “he expects Gemini to have the ability to plan or solve problems and analyse text," Demis Hassabis said in this Wired report.

Gemini got a brief appearance at the Google I/O last month, and he also suggests that Gemini could easily combine the strengths of AlphaGo AI system and other language models available in the market.

Advertisement

Gemini won’t be DeepMind’s first tryst with an AI chatbot but now the stakes are much higher with the success of ChatGPT. Google has tried different ways to make the AI revolution come forward and most of its applications have been with Gmail, Search and more.

But companies like DeepMind surely realise that to unlock the potential of its language models, enterprise has to be the core focus, where most of the learning can happen and eventually make it into a ChatGPT-like public model for different audiences.