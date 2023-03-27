Google Could Make Adaptive Charging Work On Pixel Phones Without Alarms

Google is reportedly said to have updated the Pixel Adaptive Charging feature, which now appears to work without setting an alarm.

This smart feature aims to “help preserve long-term battery life" by not charging to 100 per cent until users wake up. Their Pixel device will hold at 80 per cent and use their morning alarm to determine when it is ready to unplug, according to 9to5Google.

“When you charge your phone between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. with an active alarm set for 3-10 a.m., your phone may use Adaptive charging. This feature must be turned on for your phone to use it," the company said.

At the start of 2020, Google set the alarm window between 5 and 10 a.m., which was later changed to 3-10 a.m. to presumably accommodate more sleep schedules, the report said.

Advertisement

Back then, people were dissatisfied with the fact that they had to manually set an alarm and that the Pixel couldn’t just figure out their schedule for them.

Now, the need for an alarm appears to have changed as Adaptive Charging works without setting an alarm, the report said.

Meanwhile, Google will reportedly launch its upcoming ‘Pixel Fold’ and ‘Pixel 7a’ smartphones in June.

According to the leaked retail listings viewed by 9to5Google, the Pixel Fold is all set to launch in mid-June of this year.

The Pixel 7a and a new blue variant of the Pixel Buds A-Series are also expected to release alongside the foldable smartphone.

Read all the Latest Tech News here