Google Could Be Using A Different Tensor G2 Chipset For the Pixel 7a: All Details

Google launched the Pixel 7a smartphone recently and the company claims that it uses the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro models. However, a new report suggests Google might have deceived everyone with these details, and in fact used a different Tensor G2 chip which could be its cheaper version.

These details come via a tipster named Kamila, who has shared the reasons as to why she thinks the Tensor G2 chip is different on the Pixel 7a. The post here suggests Google might have changed the tech to use the Tensor G2 chip for the Pixel 7a model, mostly likely helping the company cut the cost on the final hardware.

She also suggests this cost cutting has a direct impact on the phone which ends up causing further heating to the device, which is never a good sign. The post says the Tensor G2 used on the Pixel 7a is an altered version which is called the IPOP variant. The Tensor G2 you get with the Pixel 7 premium series uses the FOLOP-PoP tech which is said to be the costlier than what Google has used for the Pixel 7a.

Extra heating on the Pixel 7a could have a direct impact on the battery life, which has been a weakness for most Pixel phones launched till date, including the premium Pixel 7 models. If this report is true then we are not surprised by Google’s decision for cost cutting.