Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Google Downsizing at Mapping App Waze as it Merges Products

Google Downsizing at Mapping App Waze as it Merges Products

Google said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 05:01 IST

United States of America (USA)

The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said
The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said

Google-parent Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing an email from the mapping division’s head.

Google said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said, citing the email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division.

Advertisement

Phillips said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

top videos
  • Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam & MM Keeravani On Oscars' Academy List Of New Members
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 05:01 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 05:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App