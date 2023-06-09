Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Google Drive Support Ends For These Windows PC Users

The cloud platform from Google will stop working on select Windows versions from August this year.

Published By: S Aadeetya

IANS

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 14:16 IST

Delhi, India

Drive won't work on Windows 8.1 machines from August
Google announced that it will end support for “Drive for desktop" on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and all 32-bit versions of Windows, in August.

“To avoid service interruption, Windows users should upgrade to Windows 10 (64 bit) or higher before August 2023," Google said in a support page.

The company further said that users of a 32-bit version of Windows can still access Google Drive through a browser.

In April this year, the company had limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive.

    • According to Google spokesperson Ross Richendrfer, this change aims to “maintain strong performance and reliability" and will help prevent “misuse" of the company’s systems.

    Meanwhile, the company had introduced a “search chips" feature for Drive, which allows users to filter by criteria like file type, owner and last modified date anywhere in the web app.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 09, 2023, 14:16 IST
