Google Drive Support Ends For These Windows PC Users

Google announced that it will end support for “Drive for desktop" on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and all 32-bit versions of Windows, in August.

“To avoid service interruption, Windows users should upgrade to Windows 10 (64 bit) or higher before August 2023," Google said in a support page.

The company further said that users of a 32-bit version of Windows can still access Google Drive through a browser.

In April this year, the company had limited the number of files that users can create and save in Google Drive.

Now, users can create a maximum of five million files in Drive.