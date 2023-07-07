Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Google Expected To Delay Its Fully-Custom Chip For Pixel Phones Until 2025

Google Expected To Delay Its Fully-Custom Chip For Pixel Phones Until 2025

Alphabet Inc's Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:30 IST

California, USA

Pixel phones continue to use Tensor chip made by vendors
Pixel phones continue to use Tensor chip made by vendors

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Google originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semicustom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics, the report said.

The tech giant will also switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for making the chips, called Tensors, according to The Information.

The world's largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.

Advertisement

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while TSMC declined to comment.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Google will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna, according to The Information.

    The Laguna chip will be based on TSMC's 3-nanometer manufacturing process, currently the world's most advanced chipmaking process, the report added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 07, 2023, 13:30 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 13:30 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App