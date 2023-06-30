Google Faces Fresh Trouble As Pixel Fold Screens Breaking Already

Google launched the Pixel Fold recently and all eyes were eager to see how the new foldable device holds up in real life.

The early indications suggested Pixel Fold has been built to handle rough usage but now many owners have started seeing the Pixel Fold screen break in just a few days of use. The display quality is definitely suspect on the Pixel Fold and some of the complaints include small dents in the screen, that too just in a few days after buying the foldable device.

Thankfully, the screen is responsive, which means the dents are a sign of the quality that Google has used to make the phone. Another user stated that he saw a pink line on the inner screen of the Pixel Fold, which is also not a good sign for any device.

Google seems to be informed about the issue, and it has reportedly suggested these users to contact its support team who can investigate the matter. Google does offer extensive support for the Pixel Fold, and having these issues in the first few days after purchase means the customers can avail the warranty benefits, as long as the damages are not related to physical issues.