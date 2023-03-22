Google Finally Lets You Try ChatGPT Rival Bard AI Chatbot: What You Need To Know

Google is ready to let people try out its ChatGPT rival Bard AI chatbot. Google says that a limited group of people will be lucky to use the Bard AI chatbot, allowing the company to test the chatbot and make it error-free before giving it a wider rollout.

“Today we’re starting to open access to Bard, an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI," Google said in this post. The AI chatbot is coming first to people in the US and UK, with more countries to be added over time.

Google says that it has internally tested and improved Bard AI to give you a wider set of responses and also help you set goals for reading books, explain quantum physics in a simpler language and even write a blog post for you. “We’ve learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people," the post adds.

Google has lagged behind OpenAI in the AI chatbot race and it is hoping that Bard could help the company narrow the gap with ChatGPT and offer solutions in a sensible and articulate manner. Interestingly, the company is trying to abdicate itself from any inaccurate responses from Bard with this note, “Bard may display inaccurate information that doesn’t represent Google’s views."

Bard was officially announced some time back by Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai but people weren’t able to use its capability so far. Google has been working steadfastly to get its AI Chatbot up and running, and the company will be hoping that further help from an early set of testers could help make the chatbot better.

Earlier this week, Google started giving some Pixel Superfans the chance to try out its AI chatbot. However, the company is not allowing the Superfans to try out Bard immediately, it is just keeping them on a waitlist for early access once they sign up.

Google had unveiled its new artificial intelligence (AI) service ‘Bard’ last month to compete against ChatGPT, and said that it is opened up to “trusted testers." Bard is an “experimental conversational AI service" which is powered by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA).

