Google Glass Sales End This Month, Support Will Stop By September

Google has pulled the plug on yet another product this week, and this is the second time we are hearing news about the end of the Google Glass project. Google Glass came out in 2013 long before augmented reality (AR) was a big thing in the industry, and after multiple attempts to keep it relevant in the business segment, Google has decided to stop selling the device completely from this month.

In fact, Google will also be ending support for Google Glass by September this year. This isn’t the first time the company has decided to stop selling the Google Glass. After coming out with the first-gen device, Google tried its luck with another model called the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 which also failed to take off.

As you might recall, the first Google Glass was aimed at consumers but the hefty price tag of $1500 (Rs 1.23 lakh approx) and privacy concerns, the product never became the mainstream hit that Google aspired to be.

Google has clearly mentioned that sale of Google Glass ended on March 15, but the device will continue to run apps till later this year, when the pre-installed apps like Google Meet for video calls through the AR glasses will stop working. “Thank you for over a decade of innovation and partnership. As of March 15, 2023, we will no longer sell Glass Enterprise Edition. We will continue supporting Glass Enterprise Edition until September 15, 2023," as given on the Google Glass website.

AR is still expected to be part of Google’s plans and it has reiterated that stance multiple times but ending the Google Glass project suggests the company could have another product in the pipeline which could be announced at the Google I/O 2023 keynote in the coming months.

Apple is equally invested in the ecosystem, and is likely to showcase its first headset at the WWDC 2023 in June that will be powered by an all-new platform. It seems like AR is not the first thing in focus for the tech giants now thanks to the debut of AI-powered chatbots like ChatGPT which has now advanced to the fourth-gen model.

