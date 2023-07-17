Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Google Introduces New Media Viewer For Chat On Android: All Details

Google Introduces New Media Viewer For Chat On Android: All Details

Also, looker users are now able to filter by measures in a pivot table.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 14:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The company also added a shared media option
The company also added a shared media option

Google has introduced a new media viewer for Google Chat on Android devices, which improves the media browsing experience.

“Now, media thumbnails open faster in full screen, repeat playback is quicker, and you can swipe between all of the media in the conversation," the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.

The company also added a shared media option that allows users to quickly browse through all media shared in a Chat conversation, which is accessible from the conversation as well as from the full-screen view of every media

item.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Moreover, the tech giant mentioned that currently, it timeout any queries that take longer than five minutes for Connected Sheets. However, now, it has extended the timeout time from five minutes to 10 minutes for BigQuery and Looker.

    Also, Looker users are now able to filter by measures in a pivot table, which allows for even more targeted analysis on Connected Sheets. Moreover, they will be able to filter by value in a pivot table on Connected Sheets.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 14:30 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 14:30 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App