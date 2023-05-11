Google I/O 2023: Google Photos Adds New AI Feature 'Magic Editor' - Why It Is Important

At Google I/O 2023, the US-based tech giant Google introduced a new AI-based editing feature ‘Magic Editor’ for Google Photos that allows users to make significant changes to their photos. This feature includes enhancing the sky, moving objects or people in the photo, and removing people from the background. It will be available in early access for selected Pixel users later this year.

According to Google, Magic Editor can make complex edits automatically, tweaking specific parts of an image to remove unwanted objects, changing composition by repositioning the subject and updating elements like the sky.

Magic Editor can also create new content when repositioning an image to change the way cropping and resizing works, and it is a functionality that is likely to expand beyond Pixel phones in the future, the company said.

Also, to combat “deep fake" images that are generated by AI, Google has announced that it is planning to provide more context for the images that are found through Google Search. Images will show context like when the image and similar images were initially indexed by Google, where an image first appeared, and where else it’s been online.

Image information can be found by clicking on the three dots on an image in Google Images results, swiping up on an image in the Google app, or searching with an image in Google Lens.

The company has also introduced Immersive View on Google Maps in select cities to let users get a 3D view of the area. Maps will soon add Immersive View for routes, to let users “visualise every segment of a route" before they go. It will be released in the coming months in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice