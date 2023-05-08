Google I/O 2023 Keynote: Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold And More Expected To Launch

Google I/O 2023 keynote is just a few days away and we already have a good idea about what the company plans to announce, especially in terms of the new hardware launches.

The I/O keynote is usually focused on software products and developer applications but it seems the company is set for a big hardware approach at the keynote this year, which means new Pixel products to be showcased or even launched in some cases. Google doesn’t like to keep things in suspense and the company has already talked about some of the products expected at the I/O 2023 keynote on May 10, and here is a round-up of some other Pixel devices we could see this week.

Pixel 7a

Yes, the affordable Pixel a series is getting a new model and the Pixel 7a is confirmed to launch in many countries, including India, going by the official teaser from Google earlier this month. Rumours say the new Pixel 7a will be an upgrade in terms of the design, hardware and camera. The Pixel 6a successor will also get a slightly higher price tag, which could go either way for the company.

Pixel Fold

Google has confirmed the long-standing reports that it will launch its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, during the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

Although no official specifications have been released, a teaser video shows a phone with a full-sized outer display that unfolds similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices.

The back of the phone features a camera bar that resembles that of other Pixel devices, but is less prominent. The much-anticipated phone was expected to launch in 2022, but it did not make the cut for I/O that year.

Pixel Tablet

Google is likely to enter the market with another product in the Pixel stable and this time we are looking at the Pixel Tablet. This device was first teased at the Google Pixel 7 series launch last year, and now it could be ready to be unleashed. Google would be hoping that the Android-powered tablet has enough brains to compete with the iPad. We are hopeful that Google will have tablet-friendly software shipped on the device.

Pixel Watch 2

Google could also have the new-gen Pixel Watch in front of the world this week. Reports hint the Pixel Watch 2 will have the new hardware and hopefully the company has found a way to make the smartwatch run longer, i.e. battery life. We might get more details about the Watch 2 at the I/O keynote.

Anything Else?

There are already quite a few hardware launches for an I/O keynote but reports also claim that Google will announce new Buds earbuds during the event.

