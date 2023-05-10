Google I/O 2023 Live Updates: Search AI, Pixel 7a And Pixel Fold Announced

Google is expected to reveal the mid-range Pixel offering—the Pixel 7a—during the proceedings of the event. While little to nothing has been left for the official reveal—thanks to a plethora of leaks and even full unboxings of the device in the new Blue colorway, Google may have a few tricks up its sleeve for the event. The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same chipset that powers the Pixel 7 series. For optics, it may get a 64-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. As for the build, it is not clear if the back of the device will be made out of plastic or glass, but we have heard rumors about the device jumping in terms of price compared to the Pixel 6a, which debuted at $449 and Rs 43,999 in India.