Google I/O 2023 Live Updates: Search AI, Pixel 7a And Pixel Fold Announced

Google is all set for the latest edition of its developer conference called the Google I/O 2023 this week. The company will use the platform to unveil a host of products, which includes both hardware and software. Google has been using I/O keynotes to share details about the upcoming Android versions over the years, and also tease some interesting products. Read More
Sundar is back on the stage to end the 2-hour long I/O 2023 keynote and get the developer sessions started. Stay tuned with us for all the Pixel updates and more. Thanks for tuning in.
Google is betting the Pixel Fold as a premium product and the price tag of $1799 could work or not, depending on how the software behaves and the hardware evolves.
Google seems confident on making Android work on the Fold, claiming to make it multitasking-friendly, and offer continuity for videos from the outer to the unfolded screen. For the form factor to be a success, and the Fold to sell in millions, the software has to be ready and not half-baked as we have seen with previous first-gen products.
Google unveils the Pixel Fold, which it claims is the thinnest in the segment. It can fold, fit in your pocket and still retain the ethos of a smartphone. The inner screen is 7.6-inches, and the outer screen is big as well. It is also powered by Tensor G2. More importantly, Google says it has tested the hinge which seems to last more than other foldables (alright).
Pixel Tablet is priced at $499 and will be available from next month. Google says the charging dock will come bundled with the device, which excites many in the crowd. Eager to see how Google positions this multi-purpose device in the market.
But that’s not all, more Pixel products being added today, and the first one is the Pixel Tablet. It has a 11.6-inch display, also powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and Google has optimised the camera to give you the best video call experience. It even has a charging dock that converts it into a photo frame and more like a smart display unit.
Google Pixel 7a has been unveiled and is already available in the market for $499, says Osterloh. Here is your first look at the new Pixel a-series phone. The phone is powered by the Tensor G2 SoC like the premium Pixel 7 models.
Rick Osterloh is finally here at the I/O 2023 to give us details on the new Pixel products coming to the market this year.
Find My Device on Android will soon let you search for device beyond phones, which includes the TWS earbuds, headphones and even your bike. Google also points out that it is taking care of the privacy bit by encrypting the location data, which even Google cannot know.
More importantly, Google wants to keep unwanted stalkers away from tracking your devices. And it will bring unknown tracker alerts when it detects some intrusion.
As confirmed earlier, Google is bringing the messaging app to WearOS smartwatches later this year. From this teaser, you can see the voice notes show up and we are eager to see how it evolves.
Google claims AI has helped Android users block millions of spam messages or calls in the past few years.
Search is ready for some generative AI love and Google is showing how the popular product is evolving in many ways. Search will give you results and have add-on data thanks to AI with its dedicated tab coming to the interface.
Google is finally ready to unleash Bard to a wider audience, and it is coming to 180 countries in English, with more than 40 languages to be supported in the coming months.
Google continues to improve Bard AI and the new PaLM 2 language model will help the chatbot evolve and give you responses ChatGPT-style.
Pichai has a clear message from Google and its focus on AI is going to be multi-thronged, ensuring that everyone makes use of the AI technology which is ready to shape the world.
More AI enhancements coming to Photos with the Magic Editor which seems to be an upgrade on the Magic Eraser you already have. This photo shows you what it can do to your visuals, editing with AI at helm.
Google is ready with AI solutions, and the first one is Help me write, which Pichai says can help you write a letter to get refund from airlines. He even suggests the longer the post, more chances you have of getting the money back. Audience giggles*
The Google I/O 2023 keynote starts with a intro video on AI and Sundar Pichai here explains the company’s focus on generative AI and we will be hearing more about it over the next two hours.
In less than 15 minutes, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and his team will take the stage at the Google I/O 2023 keynote and walk us through the big announcements for this year. Are you excited?
Google has already offered the Android 14 beta version for select Pixel users and now we will get more in-depth details about the new Android version, how it improves on the previous number and which brands will offer the beta access in the first phase.
Google I/O 2023 is a developer conference so it is not just going to be hardware launches. Reports suggest Google could finally have an AI-powered Search version ready which will bring a host of new features. Search has been in dire need of a overhaul and with the success of Bing with ChatGPT, it is crucial that Google fights back. We’ll get to know more very soon.
But it’s not just the Pixel 7a that will be part of the I/O 2023 keynote. Google has confirmed that its first-ever Pixel Fold device will be unveiled at the event, which is less than an hour away from now. Google will be competing with Samsung but we are eager to see if Android is ready to become a foldable-friendly software.
Pixel 7a pricing as per the Flipkart banner will be Rs 39,999 which is likely to include bank discounts. The visual clearly suggests the Pixel 7a will get a Rs 4,000 Instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Flipkart’s post also hints that the Pixel Buds A TWS earbuds will be available at Rs 3,999, which could either be a standalone price or any bundle offer with the Pixel 7a.
Google is expected to reveal the mid-range Pixel offering—the Pixel 7a—during the proceedings of the event. While little to nothing has been left for the official reveal—thanks to a plethora of leaks and even full unboxings of the device in the new Blue colorway, Google may have a few tricks up its sleeve for the event. The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same chipset that powers the Pixel 7 series. For optics, it may get a 64-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. As for the build, it is not clear if the back of the device will be made out of plastic or glass, but we have heard rumors about the device jumping in terms of price compared to the Pixel 6a, which debuted at $449 and Rs 43,999 in India.
Google I/O 2023 will be live at 10:30 pm IST today—May 10, 2023, and users can watch the developer-focused event on Google’s YouTube channel. Physically, the event is happening at Google’s Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.
Google Pixel Fold has leaked in all its glory, courtesy the ever-reliable tipster Evan Blass. Going by the images, it is clear that Google is trying to give the best features it could offer without going overboard with the price of the product.
The layout of the design has been borrowed from the Pixel 7 series and there is nothing wrong in doing that. There are a lot of interesting things about the Pixel Fold that the leaked images show but the only concern has to be the large bezels covering the display, which is totally not in sync with the trends of 2023.
The company will be hoping to compete with established foldable names like Samsung which already has a fourth-gen product in the market. Google is also likely to announce its first Pixel Android tablet at the event, about which the company has already given us glimpses at the Pixel 7 launch event last year. Google I/O 2023 keynote will be live from Google’s headquarters in the US on May 10 and for those in India, the live stream hosted by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google, starts at 10:30 PM IST.