Google Is Shutting Down Album Archive Next Month: How It Affects You

Google Album Archive is the latest product that is shutting down from the company, and users have no say in whether that happens or not. The Album Archive was helpful with letting you save some of the old chats, videos and photos.

Google had a lot of popular apps back in the day and the Album Archive was the best tool to preserve the old data. However, starting July 19, Google will delete the content available through the Album Archive, which means it is time to start exporting the data and back it up somewhere else.

Google is informing the users about the news via email this week, recommending them to use other resources to back up their data. The Album Archive shutting down will affect content such as Hangout chats, background images used in Gmail before 2018, album comments and more.

Google is giving these users the chance to download the data before it is deleted next month. The copy of the Album Archive data can be downloaded using Google Takeout. You can either get a download link for the data or transfer the content to other cloud services like Google Drive, OneDrive from Microsoft or Dropbox.