Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Google Launches AI-Powered Ad Placements and Brand Visibility

Google Launches AI-Powered Ad Placements and Brand Visibility

AI is also being increasingly deployed to serve advertisers, who contribute to the companies' revenue

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 05:57 IST

United States of America (USA)

Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. (Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. (Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Alphabet’s Google said on Wednesday it is launching two new artificial intelligence-powered features for advertisers that will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across the tech company’s services.

AI has dominated the tech industry in recent months as Google and other companies have developed novel chatbots that can respond to users in open-ended conversations. AI is also being increasingly deployed to serve advertisers, who contribute to the companies’ revenue.

While Google has previously introduced AI tools for advertisers, it is now using the technology to help brands achieve more specific goals for their ads.

Advertisement

One of the new features called Demand Gen will use AI to place an advertiser’s photo and video ads across several products such as Gmail, the YouTube feed and Shorts, which is YouTube’s competitor to popular short-form video app TikTok.

AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where they should place their ads, and the technology will focus on finding placements that are “shiny, visual and immersive," said Vidhya Srinivasan, Google vice president and general manager of advertising.

The second new feature will use AI to find the best ad placements with the goal of maximizing views of a brand’s video ads, Google said.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Early testing shows that brands received on average 40% more video views with the new tool, Srinivasan said.

    By using AI to remove some of the “grunt work" for advertisers, brands will be able to focus more on their marketing strategy and storytelling, she added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 05:57 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 05:57 IST
    Read More