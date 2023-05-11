Google Launches Its First Foldable Phone, Pixel Fold At $1,799; Not Coming To India - Check Details Here

Apart from the flurry of software updates at the Google I/O 2023, Google had a fair share of hardware launches as well—including the much-awaited Pixel Fold. It is the first foldable device launched by Google, and certainly stands out in the sea of other foldables considering it’s going to usher in a new era for foldables as the software now gets better focus from Google.

Despite being late to the party, Google has managed to incorporate intriguing hardware bits, including the hybrid hinge design—which is essentially kind of a mix between Samsung’s and OPPO’s hinge design. Google is calling it the most durable hinge design. Resultantly, the Pixel Fold is also much thinner than rivals like the Samsung Z Fold 4—and coupled with build—should make the Pixel Fold, in theory, more pocketable and handy compared to others.

With that said, the Pixel Fold, unfortunately, isn’t making its way to India and a plethora of other countries, including even Canada. So, you’ll have to import a unit if you want to use it in India.

Advertisement

Pixel Fold Specifications and Features

Google Pixel Fold is powered by the same Tensor G2 SoC which also powers the Pixel 7 series—improving upon the shortcomings of the first-generation Tensor chipset. The Tensor G2 is mated to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and the device comes in 256GB or 512GB storage options.

For the displays, the Pixel Fold gets a 5.8-inch outer display, and the device unfolds to reveal a 7.6-inch panel. Both the displays come with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the inner display gets UTG (ultra-thin glass) protection like its Samsung counterpart.

With cameras being the highlight of the Pixel devices, the Pixel Fold is no slouch, as it gets a triple camera setup—which consists of a new 48MP wide camera, a 5X 10.8MP telephoto camera, and a 10.8MP ultrawide lens with a 121-degree field of view. It also gets two selfie cameras—a 9.5MP shooter on the front display and another 8MP shooter on the inner screen.

Advertisement

Google has packed in a 4,821mAh battery in a dual-battery architecture style—reminiscent of other foldables in the market. The company claims that the 4,821mAh cell should last a full day on a single charge or 72 hrs when using the extreme power-saving mode.

Pixel Fold Price and Availability

Matching other foldables, Google has priced the Pixel Fold at a premium and has kept $1,799 as the sticker price for the base model with 256GB of storage. The phone will be available in the US, UK, Japan, and Germany only—in two colorways—Obsidian and Porcelain. Strangely, Google is only offering the 512GB storage variant in the Obsidian color only—at $1,919.

Moreover, as a limited-time offer, Google is also offering the Pixel Watch, worth $349, for free if you pre-order the Pixel Fold.