Google Magic Compose Uses AI To Write Messages: Here's All You Need To Know

The US-based tech giant Google has introduced a new feature called “Magic Compose" that utilises artificial intelligence (AI) to assist users in composing text messages. Currently in its beta version, this feature is initially available to users aged 18 and above, exclusively on Android devices in the United States.

With the aim of enhancing users’ texting experience, Google has incorporated its AI chatbot called Bard into its messaging app. The Magic Compose feature is specifically designed for RCS (Rich Communication Services) conversations within the Messages app.

- To access this feature, users must enable it through the app’s Settings menu.

- By tapping on the pencil icon next to the text input field, users will have the option to utilise Magic Compose’s suggestions to initiate a conversation or rephrase their message in various tones and styles.

At present, Magic Compose supports seven distinct styles: Remix, Excited, Chill, Shakespeare, Lyrical, Formal, and Short. However, there is an important caveat to be aware of. In order to generate relevant suggestions, the feature temporarily sends up to 20 previous messages, including emojis, reactions, and URLs, to Google’s servers.

It is important to note that even if users employ RCS with end-to-end encryption (E2EE), these messages are promptly discarded, with Google neither storing the data nor using it to train its AI models.

Google emphasises that the sole purpose of accessing these messages is to provide users with tailored suggestions that are relevant to their ongoing conversations. The company reassures users that their data privacy is of utmost importance, and no information is retained or utilized beyond the immediate context of generating suggestions.

