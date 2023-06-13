Google Makes Work From Office Mandatory For 3 Days In A Week: All Details Here

Tech giant Google has revised its hybrid work policy, making it mandatory for employees to be in the office for at least three days a week. According to a new report, Google will monitor employee attendance and take action against those who do not follow the new requirements.

The report from CNBC revealed that most employees are expected in physical offices at least three days a week. Google’s chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi, wrote an email to employees recently which included doubling down on office attendance.

Advertisement

In a statement to CNBC, Google spokesperson Ryan Lamont said, “Our hybrid approach is designed to incorporate the best of being together in person with the benefits of working from home for part of the week. Now that we’re more than a year into this way of working, we’re formally integrating this approach into all of our workplace policies."

The company will periodically track whether employees are adhering to the office attendance policy using badge data in the US. The note said the company will start including their three days per week as a part of their performance reviews and teams will start sending reminders to workers “who are consistently absent from the office."

Google HR head’s email asks already-approved remote workers to reconsider their decision. “For those who are remote and who live near a Google office, we hope you’ll consider switching to a hybrid work schedule. Our offices are where you’ll be most connected to Google’s community," it said.