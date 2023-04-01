Google Maps' New Feature Helps You Keep Track Of Your Pin: How It Works

Google is rolling out a new feature for Google Maps—helping users keep track of a set pin. Usually, when you search for a new location on Google Maps, a red pin shows the address for easy reference as you explore the nearby streets and attractions. But, more often than not, you might lose the pin and have to zoom out and scan the area until you locate it again—making the experience cumbersome.

As per a report by Android Police, the tech giant now lets you pan around without losing your pin because now, once the pin goes off screen—an indicator shows up on the side of the map in the direction of where your set pin is, and “stays relative to the pin’s initial placement as you pan or rotate the map." In fact, when you tap the indicator, Google Maps will re-center on the pin—making it easy to relocate your set destination.

Android Police further notes that this is a worldwide account-based rollout, and happens independently of the Google Maps version, but is still in its initial phase. Ergo, if you haven’t got it, you will likely get it soon once Google rolls out widely. Google has been proactive about releasing such quality-of-life updates, including the new Immersive View, which was released last week, and always-on display support for WearOS smartwatches.

Google Maps’ Immersive View feature lets users see the existing high-resolution satellite images of popular areas and sites by including dynamic flyovers with contextually relevant time and weather information. It even combines the views of the interiors of some buildings.

