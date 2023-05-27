Google Maps Street View Now Available For Mobile And PC Users In India: Here's How To Use It

Google has brought Google Maps Street View in India—offering users a virtual view of various cities across the country. Initially launched as a trial in Bengaluru, Karnataka last year, the feature is now available for multiple locations nationwide.

As the name suggests, Street View allows users to explore their surroundings virtually, offering a 360-degree view of streets, landmarks, buildings, and more. This feature proves especially useful for assessing a place before visiting, providing valuable insights and preparation, particularly for unfamiliar destinations.

It’s worth noting that Street View is not entirely new but marks its return to India after a seven-year absence due to security concerns that led to a ban in 2016. However, as reported by Mashable, certain regions, such as Rohtak in Haryana, currently offer only static images rather than the full 360-degree experience.

When using the web version, users can access the information caption at the bottom left of the screen to view the date when the image was captured.

To use the feature on a PC, open Google Maps and locate the ‘Layers’ tab at the bottom left. From there, choose Street View and enter the desired location.

For smartphone users, open the Google Maps app and find the layers button located in the top-right corner. Tap on it, select Map details, and choose Street View. The supported streets will be highlighted in blue, allowing users to tap on a desired area and explore the 360-degree image.