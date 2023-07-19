Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Google Meet Brings AI-Powered Custom Backgrounds Feature: How It Works

Google Meet Brings AI-Powered Custom Backgrounds Feature: How It Works

Google is testing the ability to create custom backgrounds for meetings in Google Meet. This feature was first announced at Google I/O 2023. Here's how it works.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 12:33 IST

Mountain View, California, USA

Google Meet users will soon get a taste of generative AI.
Google Meet users will soon get a taste of generative AI.

Google Meet, the popular real-time meetings app, is now going to use generative AI to create custom backgrounds for meetings. This feature, which was first announced at Google I/O 2023, allows users to create custom backgrounds for specific meetings. For example, if you need a virtual background of a garden for a meeting, you can generate it using a prompt. You can also create an office background if you need one, and more.

As spotted by Artem Russakovskii, to use this feature, users must first open Google Meet, then select a meeting and click ‘Apply Visual Effects.’ Finally, they must click ‘Generate a Background.’ However, this feature is currently under testing in the Google Workspace Labs program and is only available on desktop.

Advertisement

Image: Google

“On Google Meet, you can use the “Generate a background" prompt to create background images using artificial intelligence. For example, you can ask Google Meet to create an illustration of a magical forest," Google said.

Further, users will be able to select a style to “customize the background image you create." And they will be able to click on ‘Create samples’ to see suggested background images by Google Meet.

top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • Google also says that to achieve better looking  results, users should try including references to “a style or mood, a setting, and objects in the environment." For instance: “A cozy coffee shop with flowers."

    Users who wish to test the feature must sign up for Google’s Workspace Labs program, and the official support document provides a full overview of the feature.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: July 19, 2023, 12:33 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 12:33 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App