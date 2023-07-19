Google Meet Brings AI-Powered Custom Backgrounds Feature: How It Works

Google Meet, the popular real-time meetings app, is now going to use generative AI to create custom backgrounds for meetings. This feature, which was first announced at Google I/O 2023, allows users to create custom backgrounds for specific meetings. For example, if you need a virtual background of a garden for a meeting, you can generate it using a prompt. You can also create an office background if you need one, and more.

As spotted by Artem Russakovskii, to use this feature, users must first open Google Meet, then select a meeting and click ‘Apply Visual Effects.’ Finally, they must click ‘Generate a Background.’ However, this feature is currently under testing in the Google Workspace Labs program and is only available on desktop.

“On Google Meet, you can use the “Generate a background" prompt to create background images using artificial intelligence. For example, you can ask Google Meet to create an illustration of a magical forest," Google said.

Further, users will be able to select a style to “customize the background image you create." And they will be able to click on ‘Create samples’ to see suggested background images by Google Meet.