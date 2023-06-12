Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Google Meet To Come With 'On-the-Go' Mode Soon: All Details

Users will receive a prompt to switch to the travel-friendly mode if Google Meet detects that they are walking (using the motion sensors on the phone).

June 12, 2023

There will be two ways to access the 'On-the-Go' mode once it is released.

Google is reportedly working on a new ‘On-the-Go’ mode for the video communication service ‘Meet’, which will make it safer and easier for users to stay in a video call while walking.

There will be two ways to access the ‘On-the-Go’ mode once it is released, reports 9To5Google.

Users will receive a prompt to switch to the travel-friendly mode if Google Meet detects that they are walking (using the motion sensors on the phone).

Or, users could manually switch to the feature with a new option in the in-call menu.

Earlier this month, the company had started to roll out a new viewer mode in its video communication service, which allows users to select “Everyone is a viewer" when creating their Calendar invite.

    • When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as “viewers" will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

    Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had rolled out a 1080p video call option for Meet users, in an effort to enhance the user experience.

    first published: June 12, 2023, 08:31 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 08:31 IST
