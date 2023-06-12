Google Meet To Come With 'On-the-Go' Mode Soon: All Details

Google is reportedly working on a new ‘On-the-Go’ mode for the video communication service ‘Meet’, which will make it safer and easier for users to stay in a video call while walking.

There will be two ways to access the ‘On-the-Go’ mode once it is released, reports 9To5Google.

Users will receive a prompt to switch to the travel-friendly mode if Google Meet detects that they are walking (using the motion sensors on the phone).

Or, users could manually switch to the feature with a new option in the in-call menu.

Earlier this month, the company had started to roll out a new viewer mode in its video communication service, which allows users to select “Everyone is a viewer" when creating their Calendar invite.