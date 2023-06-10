Google Photos Is Getting On-Demand Cinematic Photo Effects: What It Is And How It Works

Google Photos is known for the convenience it brings—all thanks to the company’s machine learning algorithms—and one such feature is cinematic photo effects, which was launched back in 2020 and automatically adds depth effect and movement to photos to make them look ‘cinematic’ and immersive. Android Police reports that the feature is getting updated to include an option to create cinematic photos on demand.

Now, users will find the option to create cinematic photos when they tap the ‘Utilities’ button in Google Photos’ ‘Library’ tab. And, to convert a standard photo into a cinematic photo, users will need to choose a picture and set for how long they want the cinematic photo to be.

Once done, Google Photos will present users with a cinematic photo that comes with a slow-motion zoom animation. Android Police further notes that the quality of the effect will be dependent on the quality of the photo users choose.

It is not clear as to when the widespread rollout of the feature will begin, but according to the Google News Telegram Channel, some users are already reporting that they have received the feature.