Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro And 6A Phones Now Support 5G In India: All Details

Finally Google Pixel phones support 5G networks in India. The company has been quite slow in offering 5G support on its Pixel phones in India, compared to the likes of Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi that have provided 5G network compatibility on their devices since December last year.

Google did promise that it is working on the 5G support with telecom providers and will have it available in Q1 2023, and the company has just about managed to live up to its word. The stable Android 13 update from Google means Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6a users in India can finally enjoy the high-speed 5G network from Airtel and Jio where the service is available. The new update is available over the air (OTA) and Pixel phone users can head over to the settings on their phone to download and install the update right away.

Pixel 7 Pro 5G Update India: How To Install

As you might be aware, not all Pixel phones in India support 5G networks, and you need to have the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro to use the connectivity option. You also need to have Android 13 running on the phone and installing the new update of 459 MB will get you up and running on 5G networks. Here’s how you can get 5G on the Pixel phone:

- Go to Settings on Pixel phone

- Scroll down to System Update

- Check for the latest security update from Google

- Download the update and restart the phone

- Now you will see 5G option on the mobile network segment on your Pixel phone

- 5G will now work if the service is available in your city

Both Airtel and Jio are providing 5G support for people in select parts of the country. Over 200 cities have been covered by the telcos with their respective 5G network and people are reporting data speeds of over 500 mbps in some parts.

Pixel users can finally take advantage of 5G networks in India that was launched around October last year. Your existing 4G SIM is capable of running 5G networks and you don’t need to pay anything extra to use 5G on these phones.

