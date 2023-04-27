Google Pixel 7a Launch Expected At I/O 2023, Could Have A New Camera Sensor

Google I/O 2023 is just a few weeks away and multiple reports have hinted that the company will be launching the new Pixel 7a smartphone at the keynote next month. Google has used the I/O platform to introduce the new Pixel A-series phones earlier, in fact the first Pixel 3a models made their debut at the I/O 2019 keynote.

The Pixel a series was launched in India simultaneously with the global markets, and was positioned as a mid-range Pixel device that borrows some of the top-end camera chops that you get on the flagship Pixel models.

The Pixel 7 series did launch in India last year, Google’s first premium phones in the country after a gap of two years. And with the rumours of the Pixel 7a getting hotter by the day, it is likely that India will be a part of the launch market for the company. Reports mention that the Google Pixel 7a will borrow its design from the older models, and see major upgrades in camera, battery and performance.

Advertisement

Pixel 7a is expected to come with the Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 series. The screen size is likely to be the same 6.1-inch with an OLED panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate screen, which is a welcome boost. The RAM could also be bumped up to 8GB RAM but the storage maxes out at 128GB, which could help with the pricing.

Pixel 7a is likely to come with a 64MP main camera along with a 13MP secondary sensor. The battery on the phone could be bigger than what you have on the Pixel 7, and we could also have wireless charging supported on the a-series phone for the first time. Going by these features and Google’s usual pricing of the Pixel a series, we expect the Pixel 7a to launch for around Rs 40,000 where it will have competition but still become a choice for the buyers.

Read all the Latest Tech News here