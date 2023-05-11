Google Pixel 7a Vs Pixel 6a: Specs, Price, And Key Differences You Need To Know

Google has finally launched the Pixel 7a—its newest mid-range Pixel device at the Google I/O 2023—bringing much-needed hardware updates and replacing the Pixel 6a.

Google has listened to customer feedback and has brought some features from the flagship Pixel 7 series, and made it available at a much-affordable price tag. Here, let’s compare the Pixel 7a to the older Pixel 6a and how it sits as the newest entry-level Pixel phone, especially now that the vanilla Pixel 7 is available for much lower.

Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: Specifications

While not a lot has changed in terms of design and the build—considering that the Pixel 7a still features a plastic build—the Pixel 7a has a lot of under the hood changes that makes it different from the Pixel 6a. Starting with the display, the Pixel 7a now features a 6.1-inch 90 Hz panel, compared to Pixel 6a’s 6.1-inch 60 Hz panel. This brings the Pixel 7a in line with the higher-end Pixel 7, which also gets a similar 90 Hz FHD+ OLED panel.

Pixel 7a is powered by the second-generation Tensor processor—the Tensor G2, which is also the same SoC that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro use. Here, the Tensor G2 addresses a lot of shortcomings that the Pixel 6a’s Tensor had. As for the battery, the Pixel 7a has a 4,385 mAh cell, which is slightly smaller in contrast to Pixel 6a’s 4,410 mAh cell. But, considering the newer, more efficient processor, this shouldn’t affect the battery backup. Further, the Pixel 7a also gets wireless charging at 7.5W, which is a first for any a-series Pixel device.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 7a also gets newer camera sensors—finally resting the now aging IMX 363, which the brand used in multiple generations as far back as the Pixel 3 (also used in the Pixel 6a). Now, the Pixel 7a gets a brand new 64-megapixel Sony sensor, which is touted to offer better detail and low-light performance. Moreover, the Pixel 7a also features a new 13-megapixel ultrawide lens—with a wider field of view compared to the Pixel 6a.

Google has also introduced new colors this time—bringing much-needed jazz to the budget Pixel model. You get new Sea (Blue) and Coral (not coming to India) colors this time around.

Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a: Price

With all that has changed with the Pixel 7a, you would expect the price to jump too. And yes, it has, but not in India. In the US, the Pixel 7a starts at $499—up $50 from Pixel 6a’s $449 sticker price. In India, the Pixel 7a is available for Rs 43,999, and can be bought for Rs 39,999 after bank offers. This is the same price that the Pixel 6a initially retailed for, so this is a welcome move. However, as is customary, you can expect the Pixel 7a to drop in price soon, once the festive season kicks off in India.