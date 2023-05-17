Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Do You Get The Same Quality For The Price?

Google launched the Pixel 7a smartphone in India this month, and most of you started wondering how the new 7a is different from the premium Pixel 7 even though it costs less. The hardware is more or less the same, the design will definitely have some cutbacks and so will the cameras.

But can you really pitch the Pixel 7a as a direct alternative to the Pixel 7 which tends to sell for Rs 45,000 across different mediums in the country. We browsed through the features and noticed that the Pixel 7a is less budget than the previous models that Google has launched in the market. Here are the main reasons which makes us say that:

Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Design Cutbacks There But Not Much

The moment you take out the Pixel 7a out of the box, and place it next to the Pixel 7 you might find it hard to feel any difference in the design and build quality of both the phones. Make no mistake, the Pixel 7a is built using plastic (with glass-like texture), while the Pixel 7 is fully made of glass and aluminium.

But the in-hand feel of both the phones is comfortable, and slippery to some extent, which suggests the company has focused on making the panel glossy and give it a glass-like deceiving look. Having said that, the camera bar at the back is more pronounced on the Pixel 7, while the Pixel 7a has a different module that holds the cameras.

Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Near Identical Display

Pixel 7a gets a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The Pixel 7 sports a slightly bigger 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The one major variation is the use of the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the Pixel 7 while the 7a comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection.

Quality wise, there is very little to differentiate, even when you use them. The Pixel 6a featured a 60Hz screen so the jump in SRR puts the 7a ahead of its predecessor.

Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Cameras Worthy In Their Way

The main cameras on the Pixel 7 and 7a are 50MP and 64MP, respectively. Both support OIS but the sensor size on the Pixel 7 is bound to give you better results.

Having said that, the Pixel 7a improves on the dual 12MP sensors you got on the Pixel 6a. The secondary unit is a 13MP ultrawide sensor on the Pixel 7a which has a higher aperture but wider angle support.

Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Smaller Screen, Longer Battery

Just because the Pixel 7a goes for a 6.1-inch form factor doesn’t mean it takes a hit on the battery front. In fact, you have a 4385mAh unit on the 7a compared to the 4355mAh battery you have on the Pixel 7. However, the charging speeds on the Pixel 7a are 18W wired and 7.5W wireless. The Pixel 7 isn’t any better at 20W wired speed but at least the 20W wireless charging support makes it practical to use.

Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7: Makes Sense To Spend Extra For the 7?

Now, here’s the conundrum that Google has set in motion with the launch of the Pixel 7a, it is eerily close to what the premium Pixel 7 offers. So if you really crunched on the budget the 7a doesn’t feel like a big compromise. But adding that 4-5K to your kitty could buy you the Pixel 7 and that’s not a bad deal either.