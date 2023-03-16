What To Expect From Google Pixel 8 Pro: Leaked Renders Reveal Key Details

Several renders of the Pixel 8 Pro have been leaked by tipster OnLeaks, revealing some details about Google’s upcoming flagship device. The device, which is expected to launch in October, could have a flat display instead of a curved one and also sport curved edges similar to older Pixel and Nexus phones.

According to SmartPrix, the smartphone could be revealed at the upcoming Google I/O event on May 10, and OnLeaks has suggested that the phone will be launched in either Q3 or Q4 of 2023.

Renders of the phone suggest that the device could also do away with sharp, boxy design and make way for rounded corners—reminiscent of older Pixels and Nexus 6P. The camera housing, more or less, is expected to remain the same but with addition of a new lens, which according to 9to5Google, could be a LiDAR sensor.

Further, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 are expected to feature Google’s third-generation Tensor processor—the Tensor G3, which could be based on the Exynos 2300 SoC-Samsung’s in-house, 3nm process. And, akin to Samsung flagships, Google is expected to adopt Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for the Pixel 8 Pro, moving away from optical sensors that the outgoing Pixel 7 series uses.

According to OnLeaks and SmartPrix, the Pixel 8 Pro could have a 6.52-inch flat display with a punch-hole in the center—making it slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch QHD+ screen of the Pixel 7 Pro. However, the display might also have an uneven bezel design, with thin bezels on the top and sides but thick ones on the bottom.

Having said that, these are just rumours, and the final device may differ. We might see Google revealing few details about the Pixel 8 series, alongside the launch of Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023.

