Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Date Confirmed For October: Pixel Watch 2 Also Coming?

Google Pixel 8 series launch date has been confirmed and it seems the accidental leaks of the phone were made as a prelude to the official announcement. Google has sent out invites for the “Made by Google event’ which basically refers to the Google Pixel lineup.

Google Pixel 8 Launch Date And Time

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be the new flagship Google devices, aside from its first-gen Pixel Fold that came out earlier this year. Google’s Pixel launch event is set for October 4 and the in-person event will be taking place in New York City, just like last year. The Google Pixel 8 launch event will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Pixel 8 launch event will also be live-streamed for everyone and you can catch the event on the Google YouTube page and Google Store website. In addition to the Pixel 8 series, the event is likely to bring the Pixel Watch 2 and probably the new-gen Pixel Buds Pro model as well.

The Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold could finally reach more countries, and yes, the public reveal of Android 14 and when the new version will be coming for Pixel users and non-Pixel users this year. It is suggested that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch date in India is the same as the global event, and we are eager to hear more about this from the company in the coming days.

Speaking of Android 14, it is rumoured that Google Pixel phones will now get as many as 5 years of OS updates, which is similar to the support that Apple offers to its iPhone users. Google could limit these changes to the Tensor-powered Pixel models, which allows them to provide longer security updates as well.