Google Pixel And Samsung Users Lost Their Phone Contacts: Here’s What Happened

Many Google Pixel and Samsung users complained that they were unable to access the contacts on their phone. Reports on Thursday said that people were stunned to see that none of their contacts are visible on the Google Contacts app either.

Some of them tried to restore the contacts manually or even re-sync them from their Gmail account to the device, but most of them were unable to get any positive result. Understandably, the affected users decided to contact Google hoping for some solution, since the Contacts app is developed by the company.

The fact that only Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phone users were facing this issue means the default Contacts app is at fault, and thankfully, Google was quick to notice the issue and offer a solution.

As per the quote given out by Google here, the issue was with the Google Contacts app on Android which had a bug that resulted in the contacts not appearing on the phone for some users, and even on the web. Google claims the problem was linked to the ‘data access’ and it assured that the actual contact data was not affected by the bug.