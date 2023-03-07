Home » Tech » Google Pixel Watch Bug Impacting Users' Alarms: Report

Google Pixel Watch Bug Impacting Users' Alarms: Report

While one user said that their alarm for 7 p.m., set as a reminder to give their son milk, had been going off late for the last few days.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 11:23 IST

New Delhi, India

It is expected a recent update might have caused the issue.
It is expected a recent update might have caused the issue.

Some Google Pixel Watch users have reported that their alarms have been going off late because of a bug.

Taking to Reddit, several users complained about the bug, reports Gizmochina.

While one user said that their alarm for 7 p.m., set as a reminder to give their son milk, had been going off late for the last few days.

Another said that their alarm had gone off a few minutes before or after the set time.

RELATED NEWS

It is expected a recent update might have caused the issue.

Advertisement

However, it is still unclear what is the reason causing the issue, but there might be a possibility that the watch is in a deep sleep mode before the alarm goes off, making it difficult to rouse it on time.

Google will likely address the bug in the next few days and will roll out an update to the Pixel watches to solve the issue, the report said.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

first published: March 07, 2023, 11:23 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 11:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66: Calendar, Pappu Pager, Kanshiram And His Other Iconic Film Roles

+11PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Holi, See Pics