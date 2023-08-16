Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Google Rolls Out New AI Search On Chrome To Summarise Web Pages For You

Google Rolls Out New AI Search On Chrome To Summarise Web Pages For You

Google will soon roll out improvements to its AI-generated responses for various topics or questions related to science, economics, history and more.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 10:37 IST

New Delhi, India

With the Google Search app for Chrome, there is now a beta option to summarise a long article
With the Google Search app for Chrome, there is now a beta option to summarise a long article

Google has announced that it is upgrading its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) with new capabilities to help you learn and understand information on the web. These upgrades can assist in understanding complex concepts, improving coding skills, and finding details in complex topics.

“We launched our generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE) less than three months ago, and we’re encouraged that the early feedback has been positive. Since the initial rollout, we’ve continuously made improvements to make the experience even more helpful. In fact, we recently announced updates including more images and videos in overviews, improvements to how links are displayed and more," the US-based tech giant said in a blogpost.

As per Google, when you are researching something new, or looking for an explanation of a concept, you might come across a term you don’t understand or just might want more information about.

Advertisement

To make this easier, Google will soon roll out improvements to its AI-generated responses for various topics or questions related to science, economics, history and more. With this update, you’ll be able to hover over certain words to preview definitions and see related diagrams or images on the topic.

With the Google Search app for Chrome, there is now a beta option to summarise a long article. Chrome is able to provide “key points" from a webpage, along with a “Explore on page" section with questions and answers pulled from the content.

Google said that the new “SGE while browsing" feature is meant to help people “more deeply engage" with long-form content from creators. It shows key points on articles freely available on the web, and will not summarise articles that are paywalled.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • Currently, the new AI functionality is accessible on Chrome for iOS and Android devices. Google has intentions to extend its availability to desktop devices “in the coming days."

    Soon, Google also intends to enhance AI-generated responses. This will enable users to hover over words for previewing definitions and viewing related diagrams or images related to the topic.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: August 16, 2023, 10:37 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 10:37 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App