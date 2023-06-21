Google Says Sorry For WhatsApp Mic Bug, Issue Now Fixed: All Details

Google has resolved a bug that granted WhatsApp to access Android users’ microphones. The US tech giant expressed apologies and gratitude to WhatsApp for their collaboration in addressing the issue. Also, the fix is ready in the latest update of WhatsApp for Android and available for download on the Google Play Store.

Android Developers took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter where they announced the resolution of the Android bug that caused confusion among WhatsApp users.

In their tweet, Google acknowledged that a recent bug in their operating system affected a limited number of WhatsApp users, resulting in incorrect privacy indicators and notifications within the Android Privacy Dashboard.

They expressed gratitude towards WhatsApp for their partnership in resolving the issue and issued an apology for any confusion caused by the bug. In the same tweet, they also asked users to update their WhatsApp app to address the problem.

Last month, allegations were made against WhatsApp regarding its alleged misuse of the microphone in the background. These claims caught widespread attention, particularly after a tweet shared by Elon Musk. WhatsApp quickly posted a statement, attributing the issue to a bug within the Android system’s Privacy Dashboard.

The company also highlighted its commitment to user privacy and promptly involved Google in investigating and mitigating the situation.

Google spokesperson later confirmed that it was a bug in the Android system. In fact, the app wasn’t really using the microphone in the background as the Android operating system incorrectly displayed privacy indicators to a limited number of WhatsApp users.