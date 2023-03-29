Home » Tech » Google Scores Partial Victory In Android Antitrust Case in India: All Details

Google Scores Partial Victory In Android Antitrust Case in India: All Details

An Indian tribunal on Wednesday gave partial relief to Alphabet Inc's Google by setting aside four of the 10 antitrust directives in a case related to abuse of its dominant position in Android.

Google has been concerned about India's Android decision
An Indian tribunal on Wednesday gave partial relief to Alphabet Inc’s Google by setting aside four of the 10 antitrust directives in a case related to the abuse of its dominant position in Android.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in October that Google had exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictions imposed on device makers, including related to the pre-installation of apps. It also fined Google $161 million.

An Indian appeals tribunal on Wednesday said CCI’s findings of Google’s anti-competitive conduct were correct and the company was also liable to pay the fine, but it quashed four of the 10 antitrust remedies that had been imposed on Google to change its business model.

Among the reliefs, Google will now not need to allow hosting of third-party app stores inside Play Store, as had been previously ordered by the CCI.

The move will come as some relief for Google after India’s Supreme Court in January refused to suspend any of the antitrust remedies ordered last year. The top court had asked the tribunal to hear the case on merit and rule by March end.

Following the Supreme Court order Google made sweeping changes to Android in India, including allowing device makers to license individual apps for pre-installation and giving users the option to choose their default search engine - changes the Indian tribunal did not interfere with on Wednesday.

Among other reliefs, Google will not need to allow users to remove pre-installed apps such as Google Maps, Gmail and Youtube. The company can also continue imposing curbs on so-called “sideloading", a practice of downloading apps without using an app store, which CCI had said must be discontinued.

It was not immediately clear if Google will again challenge the decision to revoke the other CCI remedies. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

