Google Slides Gets New AI-powered Image Generation Feature; Here's How To Get It

Google has started rolling out a Image generation feature in Google Slides called 'Help Me Visualise.' This feature will help users generate backgrounds and images for their Google Slides presentation projects.

Reported By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 10:58 IST

Mountain View

Generative AI comes to Google Slides. (Image: Google)
Google has started rolling out a Image generation feature in Google Slides called ‘Help Me Visualise.’ The tech-giant announced the AI-powered feature at the Google I/O 2023 last month—where the company claimed that the feature will help users generate backgrounds and images for their Google Slides presentation projects.

To use the feature, now Slides will feature a new ‘Help me visualize’ side panel where users can enter a prompt.

A Google Workspace Labs support page states that the ‘Help me visualize’ prompt in Google Slides is “rolling out gradually," so it might not be available for every user immediately, and the feature is currently only available for desktop users for now.

After entering a prompt, users can choose between six different render styles: Photography, Clip Art, Background, Flat lay, and Illustration.

To use the AI-powered Google Workspace features, users will have to sign up for Google Workspace Labs, and agree to the terms and conditions. You can sign up for the feature here.

    • Furthermore, in Gmail, as spotted by 9to5Google—the ‘Help Me Write’ feature is getting contextual suggestions for replies, keeping in check your previous conversations. And it will get better at attention to detail by including specific details like a person’s name and date/time.

    In Google Docs, Google now automatically includes smart chips and other details to remind users to include key details, for instance, company name, designation, etc., in let’s say, a job application.

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: June 03, 2023, 10:47 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 10:58 IST
