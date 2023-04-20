Google To Use Generative AI In Its Ad Business: Report

Trends :SpaceX Twitter Blue TickApple Delhi StoreRedmi Smart Fire TVApple iPhone 15
Alphabet Inc's Google plans to introduce generative artificial intelligence into its advertising business over the coming months to create "novel" advertisements, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an internal presentation.

April 20, 2023

Generative AI is a type of technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content.
Last month, Google began the public release of its chatbot Bard, seeking users and feedback to gain ground on Microsoft Corp in the race to top the market for AI technology.

Per the presentation, advertisers can supply "creative" content such as imagery, video and text relating to a particular ad campaign, and the AI will then mix this material to generate ads based on the target audience, along with sales targets, the report said.

While there have been concerns about the wider impact of AI on issues like disinformation, phishing attempts and cybercrime, Google plans to put in guardrails to address them when it rolls out the new generative AI features, FT reported.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023
