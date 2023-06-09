Google Vows More Money, More Exposure for Local News

Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 03:25 IST

United States of America (USA)

It said that Google News Initiative programs have helped nonprofit newsrooms see a 87% increase in sponsorship revenue, 75% increase in ad revenue and 41% in event revenue.
Google on Wednesday announced that it is launching new partnerships to provide financial grants and training to nearly 1,000 local publications across the United States.

In a statement, Google said it also plans to roll out new features to help users discover local stories.

“This funding will help local publishers overcome tech challenges, and create strategies and tactics for driving audience growth, individual giving and sponsorship revenue," Chris Jansen, Head of Local News, Global Partnerships, said in a blog post.

This announcement builds on other Google News Initiative (GNI) programs that the company said have helped participants see an over 50 percent increase in digital advertising revenue year over year after they participated in a three-month training program.

It said that GNI programs have helped nonprofit newsrooms see a 87 percent increase in sponsorship revenue, 75 percent increase in ad revenue and 41 percent in event revenue.

An example of how the Google Following tab could look on the News section.

    • Additionally, Google said it will soon launch News Showcase in the US, in partnership with more than 150 news publications, 90 percent of them local or regional.

    “We’re also announcing today that we’re updating the Following tab on Google News to help local publications surface more frequently on Google News and give readers an easier way to find the news that matters to them," the statement added.

    first published: June 09, 2023, 03:25 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 03:25 IST
