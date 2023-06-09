Google Vows More Money, More Exposure for Local News

Google on Wednesday announced that it is launching new partnerships to provide financial grants and training to nearly 1,000 local publications across the United States.

In a statement, Google said it also plans to roll out new features to help users discover local stories.

“This funding will help local publishers overcome tech challenges, and create strategies and tactics for driving audience growth, individual giving and sponsorship revenue," Chris Jansen, Head of Local News, Global Partnerships, said in a blog post.

This announcement builds on other Google News Initiative (GNI) programs that the company said have helped participants see an over 50 percent increase in digital advertising revenue year over year after they participated in a three-month training program.

It said that GNI programs have helped nonprofit newsrooms see a 87 percent increase in sponsorship revenue, 75 percent increase in ad revenue and 41 percent in event revenue.