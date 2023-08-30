Google Will Now Tell When Is The Best Time To Book Flights: Here's How

In good news for air travellers, Google Flights, an online flight booking search service by Google, has launched a new feature called insights. This feature will provide users with suggestions on the best time to purchase flight tickets at the most affordable price. These suggestions will be based on historical data specific to that particular flight.

“On Google Flights, you can already see whether current prices for your search are low, typical or high compared to past averages for the same route. But the age-old question remains: Is it better to book now or wait for lower prices to come along?" Google wrote in a blogpost.

“So this week, we’re launching upgraded insights to make that choice a bit easier. For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination," the US-based tech giant said.

Advertisement

As per Google, these insights could inform you that the best time to book similar trips is usually about two months before your travel date, and you’re in that good window right now. This way, you can make your decision with more confidence. Google Flights insights will start rolling out this week.

Google Flights has lots of helpful features, and one of them is price tracking. When you turn this on, Google will let you know if flight prices go down a lot. You can use it for certain dates, like a friend’s wedding in February. Or you can choose “Any dates" to get alerts about deals for the next three to six months if you’re open to flexible travel.

To enable this feature, make sure you’re logged into your Google account.