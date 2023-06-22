Google Workspace Users Can Now Approve Access Requests From Within Files: How It Works

Google is simplifying the file sharing experience and the handling of access requests by integrating an approval system directly within the files—eliminating the need for multiple steps associated with responding to such requests via email.

Google, in a Workspace update, said, “Currently, when users request access to a file, the approvers receive an email with the option to share the file or decline the request," but with the new update, “users can review and respond to requests from within the file."

How Does It Work?

Now, with the new update, approvers will see a notification dot on the ‘Share’ button, in case they have a pending access request, coupled with a banner at the top of the sharing dialog.

Google notes that it isn’t abandoning the current way of approving requests; ergo, approvers will still be able to grant access requests through the current email system, and if the ‘Notify’ checkbox is ticked when an approver responds to a request, the person who requested access will be notified via email.

When Is It Going to Roll Out?